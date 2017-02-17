Suzuki projects expansion on Hungarian market in 2017

MTI – Econews

Japanese automotive manufacturer Suzuki plans to sell about 11,780 new passenger cars in Hungary this year, retaining its more than 11% share of the market for new cars, estimated at close to 103,000 vehicles, Magyar Suzuki said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Statistics from industry researcher Datahouse show Suzuki sold 11,266 new passenger cars last year, taking first place with a market share of 11.67%.

Operations director Róbert Krisztián said last yearʼs strong results were mainly due to the unexpected success of Suzukiʼs Vitara SUV model: domestic sales of Vitara amounted to 6,538, or 23.2% of the SUV segment. Domestic sales of the other locally made model, the S-Cross, came to 1,643.

Manufacturing of the Hungarian plantʼs earlier main model, the subcompact Swift, was discontinued in Esztergom (north of the capital) in December; the new version is due to arrive from imports at the end of the first half of this year.