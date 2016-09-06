Survey: Hungarian firms decry engineer shortage

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian companies consider the shortage of engineers on the local labor market the biggest problem, so serious that it could pose risks for their strategies by the end of next year, Hungarian online daily hvg.hu reported today, based on a survey it commissioned from consultants Aon Hewitt.

The survey included 100 companies active in Hungary, of which 42 said that by the end of 2017, an expected growing shortage of engineers could expose them to risky situations. The segments mostly affected are vehicle and transport engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as other mechanical and IT industries, hvg.hu reported.

However, Péter Tokár, a recruitment specialist at personnel consulting firm Tesk Group, told the paper that skilled professionals are available on the market, but that companies are not paying sufficient money for their skills. “We need to treat our employees as a real investment,” Tokár pointed out.

The survey also concluded that it is becoming common knowledge among recruitment and HR experts these days that companies are not only required to invest in branding their products, but need also to make themselves attractive as employers if they wish to lure skilled employees.