Startup Hoopps to launch ride-sharing in Hungary

Christian Keszthelyi

New Hungarian startup Hoopps aims to offer mobile phone application-based ride-sharing, while also incorporating marketing and tourism into their offered services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The application is scheduled to be launched in the coming weeks, and founders are planning to offer ride-sharing not only in Budapest, but around the whole country, according to the press release.

“We have good news for those hundreds of thousands of users who used to enjoy the perks of application-based ride-sharing, and for those thousands of drivers who have transported passengers in a similar concept,” said Hoopps spokesman Áron Kovács, most probably referring to the gap left by Uber when it decided to quit the country last summer in response to a tightening regulatory environment.

“Additionally, Hoopps will be beneficial for companies at the same time, as through the application they will be able to promote their brands,” Kovács added, without elaborating on the details.

According to Kovács, drivers are ready to hit the streets of the country as long months of work has preceded the launch.

Hoopps is reported to be committed to environmental protection, as the company’s fleet also sports electric cars, and it is planning to operate an entirely e-car fleet in the coming few years.