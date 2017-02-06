SSL certification becomes timely for Hungarian websites

Christian Keszthelyi

As approximately 25-30% of Hungarian websites are thought not to be SSL certified, according to experts, gaining such a certificate is becoming timely after Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox recently updated browsers, downgrading the ranks of sites lacking the security feature, according to Hungarian security solutions provider NetLock.

As of the latest updates issued by internet browsers Google Chrome (January 30) and Firefox (January 24), websites that are not SSL certified will be downgraded, which means their ranks will deteriorate in the event of a browser search, according to NetLock. As a result, websites can lose traffic, which can be crucial as news portals lose readership, while online stores lose customers.

“The recent changes are clearly good for average users, because before giving websites their data, they can recognize in time whether the website they are surfing is secure or not,” says Viktor Varga, chief developer at NetLock. The company says that with the new updates, internet browsers warn users if a website is not SSL certified. At the same time, users can check in the address bar of their browsers, where a lock or a text saying “secure” are located in front of the web address.

“For companies owning a website, this means that if they have not yet had an SSL certification, it is highly advisable to acquire one. Many customers might leave a company if the connectivity that the website uses for communicating with the user is not secure,” Varga added. According to the professional, websites that are not SSL certified could get into a disadvantageous position in terms of competitiveness.

SSL certificates, which are installed on a web server, are small data files that digitally bind a cryptographic key to a business’s details, activating "padlock" and the "https://" protocol and allowing secure connections from a web server to a browser. The usage of SSL is becoming more and more common when securing credit card transactions, data transfer and logins, as is becoming a standard practice for secure browsing and social media sites.