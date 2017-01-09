Spar to raise wages under agreement

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of food retail chain Spar and the Trade Union of Commercial Employees (KASZ) have agreed on raising the wages of approximately 13,000 workers, according to a press statement issued by Spar today.

Some 4,000 employees will receive the wage raises prescribed by the Hungarian government’s latest amendment, while almost 9,000 employees will see different wage hikes to a greater extent, according to a press statement.

Those who currently earn the least will receive the biggest raises, although the wages of those earning the most will also see a significant hike, while a special emphasis has been placed on wage increases for middle managers.

Spar raised wages by HUF 4 billion last year, and this year is planning to raise wages by HUF 7 bln. Only HUF 1.5 bln is covered by the reduction of contributions by the Hungarian government, the press statement noted.