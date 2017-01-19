Spar outletsʼ operations unaffected by building owner changes

BBJ

Spar Hungary has announced that two of its branches, one in Zalaegerszeg and another in Nyíregyháza, will continue operations uninterrupted, despite the buildings receiving new owners, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The Hungarian subsidiary of the Dutch multinational food retail chain claims that the change in ownership of the buildings will not affect the operations of the two branches. The firm stressed its commitment to continue operations in Hungary.

Spar Hungary added that it is currently investing HUF 1 billion in the modernization of the branch in Zalaegerszeg, which is expected to be opened to the public in April.

Spar Hungary is looking forward to further investments and developments in Hungary, as well as to further openings and the creation of more jobs in the country. Spar expects to spend more than HUF 22 billion on investments this year in Hungary.