SKILL’s licence withdrawn, ordered liquidation

BBJ

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has withdrawn the license of financial service provider SKILL Pénzügyi és Tanácsadó Zrt.ʼs (SKILL Zrt.) and ordered it to apply for voluntary liquidation as the financial overseer suspects shortcomings at the company, according to an announcement by the central bank.

The announcement says the central bank believes SKILL does not fulfil several basic requirements to hold a licence, and that its operation seriously damages the interest of clients, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The MNB added that, following an inquiry, it found that SKILL has also failed to perform its obligations related to FX debt conversions and settlements. The market share of SKILL is negligible and it does not handle clientsʼ funds, MTI reported the MNB as saying.