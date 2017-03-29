Rossmann Magyarország revenues up almost 12% in 2016

MTI – Econews

German-owned health and cosmetic products retailer Rossmann Magyarország posted HUF 68 billion revenues last year, up 11.73% year-on-year, the company said Tuesday, according to state wire service MTI.

Rossmann spent nearly HUF 2 bln in 2016 on investments, 20% more than in 2015, and opened its 200th store in March in Budapest.

Headcount was up more than 10% at 1,430 at the end of the year.

Rossmann operates 3,627 stores across six countries; the Hungarian unitʼs revenue accounted for 2.6% of group revenue last year.