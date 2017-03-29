Rossmann Magyarorszag revenue up almost 12% in 2016

remember me
German-owned health and beauty products retailer Rossmann Magyarország had HUF 68 billion revenue last year, up 11.73% annually, the company said yesterday, according to wire service MTI.
Rossman spent nearly HUF 2 bln in 2016 on investments, 20% more than in 2015, and opened its 200th store in March in Budapest.
Headcount was up more than 10% at 1,430 at the end of the year.
Rossman operates 3,627 stores across six countries; the Hungarian unitʼs revenue accounted for 2.6% of group revenue last year.
