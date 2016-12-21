Rockaway Group buys Arukereso.hu from Naspers

MTI – Econews

The Prague-based Rockaway Group has acquired Hungarian online price comparison site Arukereso.hu, as well as its Romanian peer Compari.ro and Bulgarian Pazaruvaj.com, Árukereső said yesterday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The three price comparison sites were owned by the South Africa-based Naspers Group until now.

"Rockaway Group, with the financial support of Daniel Křetínský, Patrik Tkáč, and PPF Group, has taken another step in building the e-commerce market within the CEE region, by entering into an acquisition to purchase comparison shopping agents Arukereso.hu, Compari.ro and Pazaruvaj.com from Naspers. In completing the acquisition from Naspers, Rockaway will confirm its focus on the comparison shopping markets in five CEE countries," the company said on its own website.

Arukereso.hu attracted 16 million clicks in November 2016, up by 25% compared to the corresponding month a year earlier.

"Our target is to strengthen the leading position of Árukereső, to develop the e-commerce market and to provide even better service for partner webshops and for customers,” Csaba Rácz, CEO of Árukereső, was quoted as saying on the Rockaway website.

