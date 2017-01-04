Richter CEO named Person of the Year by Figyelő

BBJ

Erik Bogsch, CEO of Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter Plc, was named Person of the Year 2016 by Hungarian weekly Figyelő today, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Editor-in-chief Gábor Lambert presented the award to Bogsch, who received the accolade for his “outstanding leadership performance and for the business results his company and leading team has achieved,” the press statement said.

The award was handed out for the third time. Olympic swimmer Katinka Hosszú was named Person of the Year in 2014, while business magnate Sándor Demján received the accolade in 2015.