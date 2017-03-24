Richter board proposes HUF 106-per-share dividend

remember me
The board of Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 106-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at a general meeting on April 26, the AGM agenda published Friday shows, as reported by state news agency MTI.
Last year, shareholders approved payment of a HUF 72-per-share dividend on 2015 earnings.
The dividend payment comes to about HUF 19.8 billion, MTI-Econews calculated.
Richter had consolidated IFRS net income of HUF 63.3 bln last year, a preliminary earnings report released in February shows.
