Richter, Allergan sign distribution, supply agreement

BBJ

Just a few days after announcing positive results from new drug Venus II, Hungarian pharmaceutical Richter Gedeon announced today it had signed an agreement with U.S.-based peer Allergan (formerly known as Actavis) to commercialize its levonorgestrel releasing Intrauterine System (IUS) in Europe under the trademark of Levosert, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

National marketing authorizations have been already granted in Western and Northern Europe and the product has been launched by Allergan in a number of these countries, according to the press statement. Richter already markets the product in most of the Central and Eastern European region under an agreement established with Uteron Pharma in 2011, Richter said.

Under the terms of the agreement Richter shall make an upfront payment upon signature of the contract. In addition, further sales-related royalties and milestone payments will become payable to Allergan subsequent to the launch of the product.

“This agreement is considered as a further step to enhance our existing branded female healthcare franchise worldwide, being a paramount strategic initiative for our company”, said Erik Bogsch, managing director of Gedeon Richter Plc. “The addition of this IUS to our currently available products provides Richter [with] the unique opportunity to enhance its contraceptive franchise.”