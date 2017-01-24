Red Bull rumored interested in Újpest football team

Christian Keszthelyi

Energy drink brand Red Bull is rumored to be interested in buying Hungarian first division football team Újpest FC, according to a report today by Hungarian sports daily Nemzeti Sport, which nevertheless casts some doubt over the rumorʼs authenticity.

The Hungarian daily reports that Roland Duchâtelet, father of Roderick Duchâtelet, the Belgian owner of Újpest FC, will meet with Red Bull founder and president Dietrich Mateschitz for negotiations on the matter tomorrow in Switzerland, based on a rumor to this effect circulated on Twitter by a source claiming to be a Red Bull Hungary rep. The two men were also said to be set to discuss the ownership of English League One football side Charlton Athletic, which is owned by Roland Duchâtelet.

At the same time, Nemzeti Sport casts some doubt over the rumor with regard to Újpest, noting that Roderick Duchâtelet, as chairman and owner of the Hungarian team, would be expected to conduct any negotiations on its sale, not his father. Despite recently expressing his discontent with Hungarian football and its environment, the report notes that Roderick Duchâtelet recently acquired Hungarian citizenship, has bought several properties in the country, and lives and schools his children here, suggesting that this indicates his plans are for the long term in Hungary.

An addendum to the Nemzeti Sport report notes that a representative of Red Lemon Media, Red Bullʼs PR agency in Hungary, informed the paper that Aron Rodríguez, the source of the Twitter rumor, is not employed by Red Bull Hungary, although it was unable to confirm whether he is connected with the firm in any way, or if Red Bull might have any plans with regard to Újpest.