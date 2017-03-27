Realtherm almost doubles capacity via HUF 800 mln investment

BBJ

Hungary-based plastic door and window manufacturer Realtherm inaugurated a HUF 800 million expansion at its headquarters in Nyíregyháza on Friday, according to reports. Almost HUF 364 mln was covered by European Union funding.

Through the investment, Realtherm has almost doubled production space to approximately 4,000 square meters. The firm also added a warehouse and service space to its plant, as well as purchasing production equipment for EUR 1.7 mln.

Realtherm posted revenues of HUF 1.4 billion in 2015, public records show, as reported by wire service MTI.