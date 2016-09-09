Randstad Hungary expands operations

BBJ

The Hungarian unit of international staffing firm Randstad has opened its new office in Hungary’s second city Debrecen, according to reports.

Randstad Hungary has 14 companies as clients, out of the total 75 employers in the region, managing director Sándor Baja said yesterday at the opening ceremony.



In recent years, the city in the east of the country has seen a total of HUF 65 billion arriving in capital, which means 1,800 new workplaces, figures that show how interest is growing in the town, Mayor of Debrecen László Papp was reported as saying by local online daily haon.hu. The mayor acknowledged the opening of Randstad’s office by saying that such dynamic growth could not be maintained without a professional firm.

Randstad has been in Hungary since 2004, and in 2013 it opened a Budapest office to serve the EAME region, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Last year, Randstad Hungary had revenue of about HUF 4 bln, employing a staff of 150, MTI added.