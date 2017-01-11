Raiffeisen Bank welcomes new CEO

BBJ

György Zolnai, the former chairman-CEO of Budapest Bank, will take over as CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today. His resignation from Budapest Bank by mutual agreement as of March 31 was announced earlier.

Zolnaiʼs appointment will be finalized subject to the approval of the bankʼs supervisory board and Hungaryʼs financial regulators. He will take over the position from Heinz Wiedner, who is leaving after six years on May 1.

“I would like to thank Heinz Wiedner for his excellent leading performance in the turbulent times of the past and I am wishing the best for György Zolnai in his new position,” said Karl Sevelda, CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International. “I am sure he will successfully take the bank along the way that has made it profitable again following several difficult years.”

Budapest Bank will decide on a successor shortly, according to Hungarian news agency MTI. Zolnai headed the Budapest Bank Group from July 2011. The state purchased the bank from General Electric Capital Group for USD 700 million in mid-2015, MTI added.