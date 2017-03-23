Rába board proposes HUF 20-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

The board of automotive company Rába will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 20-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting scheduled for April 13, the AGM agenda published on Wednesday shows.

The dividend comes to HUF 276 million, according to a draft resolution in the agenda.

Rába had unconsolidated after-tax profit of HUF 509 mln last year, according to Hungarian Accounting Standards.