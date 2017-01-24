Printing firm Prospektus to double capacity with EU funding

MTI – Econews

Printing company Prospektus Nyomda will double its capacity to make packaging materials through an investment of HUF 446 million, co-funded with a European Union grant of more than HUF 200 mln, Managing Director Gábor Tóth told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

Prospektus Nyomda prints magazines, brochures, posters, maps and cardboard packing materials. It had pre-tax profit of HUF 173 million on revenue of HUF 1.13 billion in 2015, with exports accounting for half of total revenue.

Founded in 1986, the company is based in Veszprém, western Hungary.

