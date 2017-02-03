PR-TELECOM upgrades broadband network in 150 settlements

MTI – Econews

Telecommunications network provider PR-TELECOM is establishing and developing next-generation access broadband internet networks in 150 settlements in Hungary with HUF 3.3 billion in European Union funding, the company said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

NGA networks are upgraded broadband internet networks offering higher download speeds and a better quality of service.

The 150 settlements are located in 12 areas scattered around the country. The project is set to finish by the end of 2018.

According to public records, the company had HUF 5.67 bln in net revenue in 2015 and a net profit of HUF 218.24 mln.