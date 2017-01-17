Plotinus treasury share stock climbs to 55% in buyback

MTI – Econews

Plotinus Holding has raised its treasury share stock to 55% in a share buyback, the company said in a disclosure published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Plotinus Holding bought 126,039 of its shares yesterday, the company said.

Plotinus Holding announced the share and bond buyback move early in January, after its board decided to propose a delisting. The company said it had placed an order to buy 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of HUF 5,700 apiece, and another for the purchase of 10,000 convertible bonds at a price of net 116% over a period of one month.

Data from August 31, 2016 shows about 64.2% of Plotinus shares were in free float. Peter Zala and family owned 12.6%, Keletfa Kft. held 6.5%, and 16.7% were treasury shares, the data showed.