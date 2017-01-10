Plotinus treasury share stock climbs over 41% in buyback

MTI – Econews

Plotinus Holding has raised its treasury share stock to over 41% in a share buyback, the company said in a disclosure published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Plotinus Holding bought 80,000 of its own shares at a price of HUF 5,697 per share on Monday, the company said.

Plotinus Holding announced the share and bond buyback last week, after its board decided to propose a delisting. The company said it would place an order from Friday to buy 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of HUF 5,700 apiece and another for the purchase of 10,000 convertible bonds at a price of net 116%. The orders will be placed for a period of one month.

Data from August 31, 2016, show about 64.2% of Plotinus shares in free float. Péter Zala and family owned 12.6%, Keletfa Kft held 6.5% and 16.7% were treasury shares, the data show.