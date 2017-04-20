Plotinus postpones delisting on lack of quorum

MTI – Econews

Plotinus Holding yesterday said it had to delay a decision on its proposed delisting from the Budapest Stock Exchange due to the lack of quorum at its general meeting, Hungarian wire service MTI reported.

(Photo provided by the Budapest Stock Exchange)

The board wants to put the issue of delisting on the agenda again, at the companyʼs next annual general meeting, Plotinus said.

In January, Plotinus said its board will propose a delisting and order a share and bond buyback.

Plotinus said its presence on the bourse had "tied up significant resources without producing significant benefit".