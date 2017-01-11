Plotinus acquires corporate bonds in buyback

MTI – Econews

Plotinus Holding acquired 350 convertible bonds in a buyback yesterday, the company said in a disclosure published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange, Hungarian news agency MTI has reported.

Plotinus Holding announced a share and bond buyback last week, after its board decided to propose a delisting. The company said it would place an order from Friday to buy 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of HUF 5,700 apiece, and another for the purchase of convertible bonds at a net price of 116%. The orders will be placed for a period of one month.

With the purchase of the bonds, the number held by Plotinus rose to 1,395.

There are 6,408 of the bonds listed on the bourse.

On Monday, Plotinus Holding bought 80,000 of its shares, raising its treasury share stock to more than 41%.