Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

OTPʼs Croatian subsidiary buys local peer

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 09:55

OTP banka Hrvatska, the Croatian subsidiary of Hungaryʼs OTP Bank, has signed an acquisition agreement on fully purchasing Splitska banka, a member of the French Société Générale Group, OTP Bank said in a Wednesday announcement on the Budapest Stock Exchange, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

(Photo: Moni Lazar/LaMography)

Société Générale Splitska is the fifth biggest player on the Croatian banking market and, as a universal bank, has been active in both the retail and corporate segments. 

As a result of the acquisition, the market share of the OTP Group in Croatia will rise to approximately 10%.

The financial closure of the transaction is expected in summer 2017, and the integration process may be completed by summer 2018.

OTP Bank has been present in Croatia since 2005.

Related articles