OTP sells HUF 190 mln of treasury shares

Hungarian-owned OTP Bank sold 25,657 treasury shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) for approximately HUF 190.2 million on Friday, a disclosure released today shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
OTP shares were trading at HUF 7,416 on Friday evening, MTI noted.
Following the transaction, treasury share stock of the OTP Group was down to 3,648,099, which is 1.3% of share capital. The number of treasury shares held by OTP Group members other than the parent company stood at 2,073,560 on August 31, 2016, MTI added.
