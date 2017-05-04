OTP Bank closes Splitska Banka acquisition

MTI – Econews

OTP Bank yesterday announced the close of its acquisition of Croatiaʼs Splitska Banka from Franceʼs Societe Generale, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

(LaMography/Moni Lazar)

OTP announced the transaction late last year.

Splitska Banka is the fifth-biggest bank in Croatia. As a result of the acquisition, OTPʼs market share in the country will rise to about 10%.

OTP has been present in Croatia since 2005. It expects to integrate Splitska Banka with its present business, OTP banka Hrvatska, by the summer of 2018.