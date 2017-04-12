OTP AGM approves HUF 190 per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

Shareholders of Hungarian bank OTP approved the boardʼs proposal to pay a dividend of HUF 190 per share on last yearʼs earnings at the bankʼs annual general meeting on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. OTP will pay HUF 53.2 billion in dividends.

The dividend for shareholders in reality will work out to around HUF 193 per share, after taking into account treasury shares.

OTP had consolidated total assets of HUF 11.3077 trillion at the end of December 2016, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), up 5% from twelve months earlier. It had consolidated IFRS after-tax profit of HUF 202.4 bln last year.