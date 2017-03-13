Opticon to start HUF 1.3 bln internet upgrade in three cities

MTI – Econews

Opticon, which provides internet, telephone and television services, could start a HUF 1.3 billion upgrade of internet networks in Kecskemét, Szolnok and Siófok in May, project manager Attila Prokk has told state wire service MTI.

The project will bring high-speed broadband internet to more than 6,700 households by August 2018, Prokk said. The upgrade is supported with HUF 766 million of European Union funding, he added.

Opticon posted revenues of about HUF 550 mln last year. It employs 37 people.