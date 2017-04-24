New IKEA store to open in June in District 23

BBJ

Hungary’s newest IKEA store - its third in the country - will open at 9 a.m. on June 14 in Soroksár, in District 23 of the capital, according to a video published today by the home furnishings retailer.

The Sweden-based furniture firm says more than 2,000 people have been involved in the construction of the newest store, which has been realized through an investment of almost HUF 17 billion.

Hungarian revenues of the company were up by 14% by the end of 2015’s financial year ending in August to HUF 47 bln, according to index.hu. Profit after taxes totaled HUF 2.4 bln, up from the preceding year’s HUF 1.6 bln, index.hu added.