New and renewed licenses for MTel’s Montenegrin unit

MTI – Econews

Magyar Telekomʼs Montenegrin unit has had its frequency licenses extended until 2031 on several frequency bands, as well as being granted new frequency blocks, for a total of more than €27 million, Magyar Telekom announced on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) website today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Crnogorski Telekom AD Podgorica was granted the right to use the new frequency blocks for 15 years. The price of the frequency usage rights renewal is €7.3 million, while the one-off license fee for the new spectrum licenses is €20 million, MTI added. The combined €27.3 million licensing fee was paid in August 2016.

