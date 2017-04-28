NCR Hungary turns out 350,000 ATMs in 11 years

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of NCR Corporation, a global omni-channel solutions provider, has turned out the 350,000th ATM at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Budapest in just 11 years, which the company says is a record, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Budapest facility is NCR’s largest manufacturing plant in the world, employing a staff of more than 750. The plant manufactures ATMs for markets in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In addition to ATMs, NCR also produces self-checkout and point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail and hospitality industries.

“This landmark achievement of producing 350,000 ATMs is a result of our investments in a world class facility, the untiring efforts of our team and the superior quality of products we bring to our customers across 100 countries,” said Zoli Kiss, senior director of operations, NCR Budapest. “This facility remains strategic to NCR’s global growth strategy and has been introducing innovative technologies for over a decade now to serve our retail, financial and hospitality customers the world over,” he added.

The ISO 50001 facility, which is BREEAM certified, is strategically located near suppliers, customers and robust transportation and shipping hubs that help improve operational efficiency and enable faster delivery of innovative products, the company claims.