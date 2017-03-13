National Institute of Oncology upgrades radiotherapy

BBJ

The National Institute of Oncology in Budapest, the largest comprehensive cancer center in Hungary, is upgrading its treatment machines with advanced linear accelerators from Varian Medical Systems, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Two advanced VitalBeam systems will replace its existing Siemens Lantis system at the center, while a low-energy Varian Unique device will replace an older cobalt unit, the press release reveals. The new systems, ordered last month, are due to be delivered and installed later this year.

“These modern systems will enable us to provide better-quality treatments for our patients,” said Dr. Csaba Polgár, the NIOʼs head of radiotherapy. “We installed a Varian TrueBeam system three years ago and we will benefit from being able to integrate these new devices with our existing TrueBeam and switch patients between treatment machines when necessary,” he added.

According to the press statement, VitalBeam is a cost-effective system for offering high-quality, high-throughput radiation therapy, which enables institutions to expand their clinical capabilities and serve more patients with advanced treatment technology over time. The Varian Unique system is the worldʼs first low-energy radiotherapy system with image guidance and RapidArc treatment capabilities, the press release claims.

More than 500 patients a day from across Hungary, Romania and Serbia are treated at the NIO. Throughout Hungary, linear accelerators are operational in two shifts between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to address the needs of a growing cancer population. There are 13 radiotherapy centers in the country, with nearly 40 modern high-energy treatment machines between them. The national goal is to reach 50 machines for the countryʼs nearly 10 million inhabitants.

More than 60,000 new cancer patients are diagnosed each year in Hungary, and this is expected to rise to 80,000 per year by 2030.