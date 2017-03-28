MVM workersʼ union plans demo, possible strike

Christian Keszthelyi

With two months of unsuccessful negotiations on wages having passed, the workersʼ union of the Hungarian electricity works MVM is planning a demonstration for the end of March, which may even be followed by a strike of employees, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported Monday.

The workersʼ union is seeking a wage rise of 30%, which has been given to employees of several state-owned companies. However, Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták is only planning to grant a fraction of this to MVM workers, index.hu reported, citing an interview with union leader Rezső Gál given to vd.hu, the website of the Trade Union Federation of Electricity Workersʼ Unions (EVDSZ).

The employer claims that employees are already earning well, Gál said, adding that the MVM Group outdid its plan in May last year. The workersʼ union claims to have written two letters to the minister in charge; however, they have not received a direct answer, but only a message saying their demand is too high.

Gál said the demonstration is scheduled for March 31 in front of the Ministry of National Development, and has already been approved by the Hungarian Police.