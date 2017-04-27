Your cart

MVM profit reaches HUF 48.4 bln in 2016

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, April 27, 2017, 09:30

The state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) had consolidated after-tax profit of HUF 48.4 billion last year, the company said yesterday.

Revenue reached HUF 1.034 trillion. EBITDA came to HUF 110.8 bln. MVM paid HUF 130 bln in tax and fees to the central budget.

 

 

