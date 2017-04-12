Móra and Líra to take over 24 Alexandra bookstores

MTI – Econews

Janikovszky és Kolosi, a joint venture established by the owners of publishers Móra and bookstore chain Líra, will take over 24 bookstores across the country from troubled bookseller Alexandra by the end of April, Líra Könyv told MTI today.

The new bookstores, twenty of which have already been opened, will operate under the name Líra-Móra.

Janikovszky és Kolosi on Tuesday signed the contracts to rent the shops, and Líra Könyv as wholesaler made an offer to the publishers that were earlier partners of Alexandra to take over their stocks.

At the same time, Líra Könyv is also expanding its own trade and franchise network. In addition to opening two bookstores in the spring, one in Mohács in southern Hungary and another in Tököl, southwest of the capital, the company opened its Magvető Café in the center of Budapest on Tuesday, primarily offering books from publisher Magvető.

By the end of April, Líra will operate 92 bookstores, the biggest network in the country.

Public records show Líra Könyv posted net profits of HUF 167 million on revenues of HUF 5.89 billion in 2015.