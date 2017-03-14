Your cart

MOL board proposes HUF 625/share dividend

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 09:10

The board of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 625-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting on April 13, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The dividend is 10% above the HUF 567-per-share paid on 2015 earnings, the board noted.

The total dividend payout will come to HUF 58 billion.

MOLʼs consolidated IFRS net income was HUF 263.5 bln last year.

