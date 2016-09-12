MOL back in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL announced it has once again been selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index following a five-year absence, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

RobecoSAM, a specialist in sustainability investment, invited 68 oil and gas companies to undergo evaluation for inclusion in the index, but admitted just ten.

MOL is the only company from Central and Eastern Europe in the index.

The DJSI family of indices is offered cooperatively by RobecoSAM Indices and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The family tracks the stock performance of the worldʼs leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.