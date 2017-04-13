MOL AGM approves HUF 625 per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

Shareholders of MOL approved the boardʼs proposal to pay HUF 58 billion in dividends on 2016 results at the Hungarian oil and gas companyʼs annual general meeting on Thursday. Accordingly, the dividend per share could reach HUF 625.

MOL paid a dividend of HUF 567 per share last year.

MOL had total assets of HUF 4.10379 trillion and after-tax profit of HUF 251.66 bln, according to the consolidated annual report approved by the AGM according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The parent company had total assets of HUF 2,981 bln and after-tax profit of HUF 254.39 bln, according to IFRS.