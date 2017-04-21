MNB withdraws licence from Argentum Holding

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has withdrawn the license of lender and financial leasing service provider Argentum Holding and ordered the company to be wound up, the MNB said on Friday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The MNB said it withdrew the license of Argentum because, in breach of the law, the company is no longer connected to the central credit information system. Argentum has also failed to meet its data reporting obligations to the MNB for a long time and failed to comply with the central bankʼs ensuing sanctions.

Argentum Holding played a marginal role on the market, the MNB added.