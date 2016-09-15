Mitsuba completes first phase of EUR 13.5 mln expansion

MTI – Econews

Japanese automotive industry supplier Mitsuba completed the first phase of a EUR 13.5 million expansion of its base at Salgótarján in northern Hungary yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Noboru Hino, CEO of Mitsuba Corporation, said finishing work on the new 8,600 square-meter section of the plant is an important milestone in the whole project. Machinery is being continuously installed and storage and production capacity has already doubled at the plant, the CEO added.

Hino noted that the government awarded the company a HUF 850 mln grant for the investment.

Mitsuba has 370 employees at the plant, and since the start of the investment project last October the company has already created 90 new jobs. By the time the project finishes in 2017, it expects to have created 150 workplaces.

Mitsuba, a leading supplier to car manufacturers such as Honda, Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Subaru, Ford, Volkswagen and BMW, established its plant in Salgótarján in 2001. The plant exports more than 90% of its output, mainly to European markets.