Mercedes Hungary tops premium sales in 2016

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz sold the most cars in the country in the premium category in 2016, according to statistics published by Datahouse, Mercedes-Benz Hungary said in a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The brand sold a total of 2,572 cars last year in the premium category, a 40% rise compared to the previous year, Mercedes said based on Datahouse data.

Mercedes attributes the success to its refreshed and expanded product line on offer last year. “We were able to close eleven record months [last year], which is chiefly due to our product line,” said Tamás Hesz of Mercedes-Benz Hungary. “We should also mention the premium customer care our clients receive in our salons,” he added.

The company is planning to further strengthen its position in the premium segment, and is therefore expecting to expand its portfolio of cars on offer this year.