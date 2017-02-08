Mellow Mood CEOs named among most influential people in Hungarian tourism for 4th time

BBJ

The joint owner-CEOs of Mellow Mood Group, Sameer Hamdan and Zuhair Awad, have been selected among the 50 most influential people in the Hungarian tourism industry for the fourth year in a row, according to a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

State-owned Hungarian Tourism Ltd. (the country’s national tourism marketing organization) presented its Top 50 list on February 1, at the 25th season opening tourism gala and awards ceremony, in which the jury – picked from its own team and the industry’s biggest professional organizations – voted for those representatives of the tourism sector whom they believe have had the biggest impact on the domestic tourism.

Once again the owners of the Mellow Mood Group are among the most influential people in the Hungarian tourism sector, the press statement said. More than 20 years ago, the owners and CEOs of the country’s most dynamically developing hotel group of the last decade, Sameer Hamdan and Zuhair Awad arrived in Hungary as students. Today they are recognized as prominent members of the industry for their achievements.

The past years for the Mellow Mood Group were not only about growth and stabilization; after centralizing the organization it is also ready for expansion by as much as 4-5 more hotels, the statement says.

The hotel group’s current major project is the restoration of another iconic Budapest building back to its original beauty. The reconstruction of the Parisi Udvar has already started, and it is due to be re-opened as a 5-star luxury hotel with conference facilities, a penthouse suite and a spa in 2018.

The cafes, restaurants and shops of the ground and first floor will be open to locals and tourists alike with what the company describes as “authentic interior design”.

Hamdan and Awad say they believe that, besides strong leadership, their success lies in the youthful dynamism of their employees. “A company’s success depends on how their employees can become a good team, a family,” they say.