MCS slaughterhouse to reach full capacity by yearʼs end

MTI – Econews

MCS aims to ramp up production at its recently completed slaughterhouse in Mohács (southwest Hungary) to 60% by March, and to 100% by yearʼs end, processing one million hogs annually, CEO László Sutka told MTI today.

The facility received its operating license on January 10 and is in the midst of a test run, slaughtering 200-300 hogs a day, Sutka said. Headcount will climb from 100 to 160 in February, and should reach 550 by the end of March, he added.

MCS plans to sell refrigerated and packaged meat on the domestic market, and to export frozen meat to business partners in Asia.

The slaughterhouse cost more than HUF 20 billion to build.