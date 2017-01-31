MCS slaughterhouse to reach full capacity by yearend

MTI – Econews

MCS aims to ramp up production at its recently completed slaughterhouse in Mohacs (southwest Hungary) to 60% by March, and to 100% by yearend, processing one million hogs annually, CEO László Sutka told MTI.

The facility received its operating licence on January 10 and is in the midst of a test run, slaughtering 200-300 hogs a day, Sutka said. Headcount will climb from 100 to 160 in February, and should reach 550 by the end of March, he added.

MSC plans to sell refrigerated and packaged meat on the domestic market, and to export frozen meat to business partners in Asia.

The slaughterhouse cost more than HUF 20 billion to build.