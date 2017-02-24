McDonald’s opens career center in Hungary

BBJ

McDonald’s has opened a career center in Hungary, to help those interested in working at the fast-food chain, or who would like to learn about career possibilities the fast food giant can offer locally, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Jobseekers will be able to learn about the company, and how they can apply for open positions. Should an applicant meet the requirements, the firm’s HR professionals would interview that individual in the same office, the press statement says.

McDonald’s says it has been working on making a career at the company more attractive; last year wages at its restaurants were raised by 10% on average on two occasions.