MAHART PassNave completes HUF 600 mln fleet renovation

MTI – Econews

Hungarian passenger ship company MAHART PassNave has finished a HUF 600 million renovation project, managing director Gábor Spanyik told Hungarian news agency MTI.

MAHART PassNave used its own money to renovate all eight of its scheduled passenger ships, two of its smaller cruise ships and its flagship, the MS Budapest, in the space of one year, Spanyik told MTI.

The ships are outfitted with multimedia equipment, free broadband internet and beverage and snack counters.

MAHART PassNave operates three scheduled ships a day between the capital and Szentendre. The trip takes about an hour, making it faster than the rapid suburban rail line, Spanyik said.

The trip to Esztergom, in the north of Hungary, home to the countryʼs largest church, takes just one-and-a-half hours by hydrofoil, he added.

MAHART PassNave carries about 300,000 passengers a year. Foreign visitors account for about 60% of passengers on its Budapest cruise ships, while many locals travel on the scheduled trips to Esztergom.

The company had revenue of HUF 2.8 billion last year.