Magyar Telekom to challenge HUF 600 mln fine

BBJ

Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian subsidiary of German telco Deutsche Telekom, announced that it will challenge a decision by the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) Thursday, in which the watchdog fined the service provider HUF 600 million, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The GVH fined MTel on charges of unlawful advertising, saying it had found comparative advertising campaigns between October 2014 and June 2015 in which the service provider failed to impartially compare the size of its 4G mobile internet network to those of competitors.

However, MTel says that the claim made about the 4G mobile network in the advertisement was “not only real … but also verifiable and objective,” and therefore MTel will challenge the GVH decision in court.