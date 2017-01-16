Magyar Telekom broadband expands to 2.8 mln households

MTI – Econews

The broadband internet network coverage of Hungarian telecommunications company Magyar Telekom expanded to 2.8 million households in 2016, the company said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

In 2016 around 565,000 households were added to the network, following 464,000 households added in 2015.

Currently some 700,000 households of the 2.8 million total have access to fiber optical cable networks.

For 2017 the company aims to expand its network by 270,000 households. Around a quarter of the investment costs for the expansion will be financed from EU funds.

Earlier in September 2016, Magyar Telekom said it won a HUF 12.2 billion EU grant to support investments in its fixed broadband network. Supplemented with the companyʼs own resources, the funding could bring broadband internet with a minimum speed of 30 Mbps to some 111,000 homes.