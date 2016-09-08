Magyar Cukor to refine over 105,000 tons of sugar this year

MTI – Econews

Magyar Cukor, owned by Austriaʼs Agrana, expects to refine more than its annual quota of 105,420 metric tons of sugar this year, sales and marketing director Gergely Kovács said yesterday at the start of the annual refining season, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Magyar Cukor has contracts with farmers harvesting sugar beet on about 14,000 hectares, Kovács said. Yield is expected to reach a near record 70 metric tons per hectare, he added.

The refining season runs for 130 days.

Magyar Cukorʼs refinery in Kaposvár is the last one operating in Hungary. All other refineries were shut down after the 2007 season, when the EU slashed sugar price subsidies and offered farmers and refineries incentives to get out of the business.